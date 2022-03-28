Markets
NVO

FDA Approves Novo Nordisk's Ozempic 2.0 Mg To Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (once-weekly semaglutide subcutaneous injection), a glucagon-like peptide-1 or GLP-1 analogue for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

The approval was based on the results from the SUSTAIN FORTE trial. In the trial, people treated with semaglutide 2.0 mg achieved a statistically significant and superior reduction in HbA1c at week 40 compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg. In the trial, both doses of semaglutide appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal. Compared to semaglutide 1.0 mg, the gastrointestinal adverse events were similar for semaglutide 2.0 mg.

Ozempic is now approved in the US at 0.5 mg,1.0 mg and 2.0 mg doses for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults. Further, Ozempic is indicated to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease.

Novo Nordisk expects to launch Ozempic 2.0 mg in the United States in the second quarter of 2022. Ozempic 2.0 mg is now approved in the US, the EU, Canada and Switzerland.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular