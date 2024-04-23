News & Insights

FDA Approves Novartis' Lutathera For Pediatric Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

April 23, 2024 — 11:03 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Lutathera for the treatment of pediatric patients 12 years and older with somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, including foregut, midgut, and hindgut neuroendocrine tumors.

Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are a rare cancer that is often unresectable and commonly diagnosed in the late stages of disease.

Lutathera is also approved in Europe for unresectable or metastatic, progressive, well-differentiated (G1 and G2), somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors in adults, and in Japan for somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors.

Novartis said it is investigating a portfolio of radioligand therapies to treat a broad range of cancers, including Gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, lung, prostate, breast, colon, brain and pancreatic cancers.

