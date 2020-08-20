FDA Approves Novartis' Kesimpta To Treat Relapsing Forms Of Multiple Sclerosis

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Kesimpta or ofatumumab as an injection for subcutaneous use for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis or RMS, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.

Kesimpta is a targeted, precisely dosed and delivered B-cell therapy that has shown superior efficacy with a similar safety profile compared with teriflunomide and is a first-choice treatment option for RMS patients. Kesimpta is the first B-cell therapy that can be self-administered once monthly at home via the Sensoready autoinjector pen.

Kesimpta is expected to be available in the United States in early September. Additional regulatory filings are currently underway across the world, and regulatory approval for Kesimpta in Europe is expected by the second-quarter 2021.

Ofatumumab was first approved by the FDA in 2009 for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) as an intravenous infusion with a high dose, administered by a healthcare provider. Ofatumumab was then investigated in an entirely new development program in RMS, as B-cells are known to play a critical role in the development of autoimmune diseases, such as MS.

