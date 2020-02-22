FDA Approves New LDL-C Lowering Drug, NEXLETOL

(RTTNews) - The FDA has approved Esperion Therapeutics Inc's (ESPR) NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablet, an oral, once-daily, non-statin LDL cholesterol (LDL-C)-lowering medicine.

The company stated that the NEXLETOL is for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

NEXLETOL will be commercially available in the U.S., by prescription only, on March 30, 2020, the company specified.

