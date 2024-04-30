News & Insights

Markets
NBIX

FDA Approves Neurocrine Biosciences' INGREZZA Sprinkle Capsules

April 30, 2024 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved INGREZZA Sprinkle (valbenazine) capsules, a new oral granules formulation of INGREZZA (valbenazine) capsules prescribed for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) said in a statement.

INGREZZA SPRINKLE provides an alternative administration option for those who experience dysphagia or have difficulty swallowing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval was based on chemistry, manufacturing, and controls information and data demonstrating the bioequivalence and tolerability of INGREZZA Sprinkle compared to INGREZZA capsules.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NBIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.