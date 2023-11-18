FDA Approves Medtronic's Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation System For Hypertension Treatment

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc. (MDT) said that the United States Food and Drug Administration approved the Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system, also known as the Symplicity blood pressure procedure, for the treatment of hypertension. The company will immediately begin commercialization.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the leading modifiable cause of heart attack, stroke, and death, and its prevalence is notably worse in underserved U.S. populations.

The Medtronic Symplicity blood pressure procedure is a procedure that delivers radiofrequency energy to nerves near the kidneys that can become overactive and contribute to high blood pressure. After sedation, the doctor inserts a single thin tube into the artery leading to the kidney. Once the tube is in place, the doctor administers energy to the system to calm the excessive activity of the nerves connected to the kidney. The tube is removed, leaving no implant behind.

