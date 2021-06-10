FDA Approves Medtronic's Recharge-Free Spinal Cord Stimulation Platform 'Vanta'

Markets
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Medtronic plc's (MDT) Vanta, a high performance recharge-free implantable neurostimulator with a device life that can be optimized up to 11 years.

The Vanta neurostimulator offers nearly twice the device life than competitive primary cell devices. It also utilizes Medtronic's proprietary AdaptiveStim technology for personalized pain relief that adapts to the patient's movement or body position using a built-in accelerometer.

AdaptiveStim technology goes beyond in-office programming by automatically adjusting stimulation to maintain each patient's optimal dose.

The Vanta neurostimulator also provides unmatched full-body MRI access with Medtronic SureScan technology. Approximately 82% of SCS-implanted patients will need at least one MRI within five years of implant.

Medtronic said it is continually innovating to advance spinal cord stimulation therapy technologies that improve quality of life for people with chronic pain. The Vanta neurostimulator represents a 10% increase in longevity compared to PrimeAdvanced, Medtronic's previous generation recharge-free device. It is also 20% smaller than the PrimeAdvanced neurostimulator, with a more rounded, ergonomic contouring to offer enhanced comfort.

