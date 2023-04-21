FDA Approves Medtronic MiniMed 780G System

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc (MDT), Friday announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its MiniMed 780G system with the Guardian 4 sensor requiring no fingersticks while in SmartGuard technology.

This marks the approval of the only system with meal detection technology that provides automatic adjustments and corrections to sugar levels every 5 minutes for both basal and bolus insulin needs.

"Mealtimes prove to be one of the biggest challenges for people living with type 1 diabetes and now for the first time, the MiniMed 780G system addresses this unmet need with automatic, real-time insulin corrections," said Que Dallara, EVP and President of Medtronic Diabetes. "A lot can happen to blood sugars in the span of an hour or even just a few minutes, so we've designed our system for real life - the algorithm adapts to the user and helps compensate for everyday challenges that are quite common around mealtimes. We built in features informed by extensive customer feedback and we're excited to deliver a system with ease of use at the forefront."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.