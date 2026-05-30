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FDA Approves MannKind's Afrezza For Children And Adolescents With Type 1 And Type 2 Diabetes

May 30, 2026 — 11:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder for use in children and adolescents aged 6 and older living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The approval expands Afrezza's availability beyond adults, introducing a new mealtime insulin option for pediatric patients and caregivers. The FDA approval is supported by results from the pivotal INHALE-1 clinical trial, along with additional safety, efficacy, and long-term exposure data from studies evaluating inhaled insulin over the past two decades of development.

MannKind is committed to helping people access the medicines they are prescribed and minimizing barriers to care. Afrezza is now available for eligible patients for $35 or less/month.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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