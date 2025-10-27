FDA Approves Label Expansions For Elanco's Credelio Quattro And Credelio

(RTTNews) - Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved label expansions for two of its leading canine prescription parasiticides, Credelio Quattro and Credelio.

The updated labels now include prevention of Lyme disease, achieved through the killing of black-legged ticks, as well as the treatment and control of longhorned tick infestations.

According to the Companion Animal Parasite Council tracker, more than 422,000 cases of Lyme disease in dogs have been reported so far this year, exceeding the total annual cases recorded in 2019.

