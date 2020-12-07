FDA Approves Label Expansion of Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Saxenda

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced that the FDA has approved an updated label for Saxenda (liraglutide) injection 3 mg. The Saxenda Injection is now approved for the treatment of obesity in adolescents (12-17 years) with a body weight above 60 kg and an initial body mass index (BMI) corresponding to 30 kg/m2 or greater for adults, as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Shares of the company have increased 18.9% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.6% growth.

We note that Saxenda is already indicated in the United States for chronic weight management in adults with a BMI greater than or equal to 30 kg/m2, or 27 kg/m2 or higher with at least one weight-related comorbidity, as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

We note that the approval for label expansion of Saxenda was supported by data from a phase III study, which investigated the effects of Saxendacompared to placebo for weight management in 251 adolescents (aged 12-18 years) living with obesity as an adjunct to lifestyle therapy. The primary endpoint was change from baseline in BMI Standard Deviation Score (SDS) at week 56. The data showed a significant reduction in BMI-SDS and reductions in BMI, mean body weight, as well as other weight-related endpoints versus placebo in adolescents with obesity when using Saxenda as an adjunct to lifestyle therapy.

A label expansion of the drug will lead to increased sales for the company.

We note that Novo Nordisk has a strong presence in the Diabetes care market, with one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. The company has improved its global diabetes value market share from 28.4% to 29.2% over the past 12 months, driven by an improved global insulin market share and expansion of the GLP-1 segment.

