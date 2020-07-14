Markets
FDA Approves Janssen's Tremfya For Treatment Of Adults With Active Psoriatic Arthritis

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) Tuesday said that its licensee Janssen Research & Development LLC announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Tremfya as a treatment for adult patients living with active psoriatic arthritis.

Active PsA is a chronic progressive disease characterized by painful joints and skin inflammation.

As Janssen announced, the approval of Tremfya was based on results from the Phase 3 studies DISCOVER-1 and DISCOVER-2, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of Tremfya in adults with active PsA compared to placebo.

Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Research and Development Officer of MorphoSys, said: "Active psoriatic arthritis is a high burden for patients, causing limited mobility, pain and fatigue. We are very pleased about the FDA approval for Tremfya(R), providing patients with a new treatment option for this debilitating indication."

