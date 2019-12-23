FDA approves Intra Cellullar's schizophrenia treatment

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc's ITCI.O investigational drug to treat schizophrenia, the company said on Monday.

The treatment, Caplyta, is the drug developer's lead candidate that has shown to regulate three neurotransmitter systems associated to severe mental illnesses - serotonin, dopamine and glutamate.

Schizophrenia is a chronic mental disorder that causes distortion in thoughts, hallucinations and feelings of fright and paranoia.

