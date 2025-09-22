FDA Approves IND For Nanjing Leads Biolabs' LBL-047, Bispecific Targeting BDCA2 And TACI

(RTTNews) - Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. (9887.HK) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its first-in-human Investigational New Drug (IND) application for LBL-047.

LBL-047 is a bispecific fusion protein composed of a humanized anti-blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2) antibody and an engineered transmembrane activator and CAML interactor (TACI) ectodomain, both independently developed by Leads Biolabs.

Currently, there are no approved clinical trials worldwide targeting both BDCA2 and TACI. With its unique mechanism of action, LBL-047 demonstrates strong first-in-class potential.

