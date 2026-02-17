Markets
HRMY

FDA Approves Harmony Biosciences' WAKIX For Pediatric Narcolepsy Patients With Cataplexy

February 17, 2026 — 08:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) on Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its supplemental new drug application for WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of cataplexy in pediatric patients aged six years and older with narcolepsy.

With the latest approval, WAKIX becomes the first and only FDA-approved non-scheduled treatment for both pediatric and adult narcolepsy patients with or without cataplexy, the company said.

WAKIX was initially approved in 2019 for excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy and later for adult cataplexy in 2020. The FDA expanded its use to treat excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric narcolepsy patients in 2024.

The therapy is a selective histamine 3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist designed to promote wakefulness by increasing histamine release in the brain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HRMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.