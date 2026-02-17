FDA Approves Harmony Biosciences' WAKIX For Pediatric Narcolepsy Patients With Cataplexy

(RTTNews) - Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) on Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its supplemental new drug application for WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of cataplexy in pediatric patients aged six years and older with narcolepsy.

With the latest approval, WAKIX becomes the first and only FDA-approved non-scheduled treatment for both pediatric and adult narcolepsy patients with or without cataplexy, the company said.

WAKIX was initially approved in 2019 for excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy and later for adult cataplexy in 2020. The FDA expanded its use to treat excessive daytime sleepiness in pediatric narcolepsy patients in 2024.

The therapy is a selective histamine 3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist designed to promote wakefulness by increasing histamine release in the brain.

