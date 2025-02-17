FDA Approves GSK's Penmenvy, 5-in-1 Meningococcal Vaccine For MenABCWY Protection

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Penmenvy (Meningococcal Groups A, B, C, W, and Y Vaccine) for use in individuals aged 10 through 25 years. The vaccine targets five major serogroups of Neisseria meningitidis (A, B, C, W, and Y) which commonly cause invasive meningococcal disease.

The vaccine combines the antigenic components of GSK's two well-established meningococcal vaccines, Bexsero (Meningococcal Group B Vaccine) and Menveo (Meningococcal [Groups A, C, Y, and W-135] Oligosaccharide Diphtheria CRM197 Conjugate Vaccine).

At their meeting on February 26, 2025, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is anticipated to vote on guidelines for the recommended use of GSK's MenABCWY vaccine in adolescents and young adults.

