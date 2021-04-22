Markets
GSK

FDA Approves GSK's BLA For Jemperli In Treatment Of Endometrial Cancer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Thursday said US Food and Drug Administration has approved Jemperli for endometrial cancer, based on the company's Biologics License Application.

Jemperli is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial, the company said.

About 25% of patients with with endometrial cancer have dMMR tumors. A clinical trial with 71 patients found that Jemperli showed an overall response rate in 42% of the patients.

GSK is also studying Jemperli for endometrial cancer in earlier treatment lines and in combination with other therapeutic agents for patients with advanced solid tumors or metastatic cancer as we work to expand our oncology pipeline and reinforce our portfolio of cancer treatments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular