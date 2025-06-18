Markets
GILD

FDA Approves Gilead's Yeztugo As First Twice-Yearly Injectable PrEP For HIV Prevention

June 18, 2025 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Yeztugo (lenacapavir)-the company's injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor-as pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35kg, making it the first and only twice-yearly option available in the United States for people who need or want PrEP. Data show that 99.9% of participants who received Yeztugo in the Phase 3 PURPOSE 1 and PURPOSE 2 trials remained HIV negative.

Yeztugo (lenacapavir) is now the first and only HIV prevention option approved by the U.S. FDA that offers protection for six months.

Yeztugo received FDA approval under Priority Review. Additionally, in October 2024, Yeztugo was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation, which is intended to expedite the development and review of new drugs that may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapy.

Gilead noted that its U.S. access strategy for Yeztugo is designed to enable broad uptake and availability for individuals with and without insurance coverage. Additional regulatory filings are underway in countries around the world.

Lenacapavir for HIV prevention is not approved by any regulatory authority outside of the United States. There is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.