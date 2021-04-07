Markets
GILD

FDA Approves Gilead's Trodelvy To Treat Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Trodelvy or sacituzumab govitecan-hziy for adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer or TNBC who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

Trodelvy significantly reduced the risk of death by 49% compared with single-Agent Chemotherapy in the phase 3 ASCENT study.

Trodelvy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 57% reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival or PFS), extending median PFS to 4.8 months from 1.7 months with chemotherapy.

The FDA granted accelerated approval to Trodelvy in April 2020 based on objective response rate and duration of response results in a phase 1/2 study.

Today's approval expands the previous Trodelvy indication to include treatment in adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer who have received two or more prior systemic therapies, at least one of them for metastatic disease.

The Trodelvy U.S. Prescribing Information has a Boxed Warning for severe or life-threatening neutropenia and severe diarrhea.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular