Markets
GILD

FDA Approves Gilead's Antiviral Remdesivir For Treatment Of COVID-19 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced that the FDA has approved its antiviral drug Veklury or remdesivir for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization. This approval is based on three randomized controlled trials.

Remdesivir was previously authorized by the regulator for emergency use to treat COVID-19.

As an antiviral drug, remdesivir works to stop replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In the US, remdesivir is indicated for adults and pediatric patients of 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg, for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.

The FDA also issued a new Emergency Use Authorization for the use of remdesivir to treat hospitalized pediatric patients under 12 years of age weighing at least 3.5 kg or hospitalized pediatric patients weighing 3.5 kg to less than 40 kg with suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 for whom use of an intravenous agent is clinically appropriate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular