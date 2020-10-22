FDA Approves Gilead's Antiviral Remdesivir For Treatment Of COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced that the FDA has approved its antiviral drug Veklury or remdesivir for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization. This approval is based on three randomized controlled trials.

Remdesivir was previously authorized by the regulator for emergency use to treat COVID-19.

As an antiviral drug, remdesivir works to stop replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In the US, remdesivir is indicated for adults and pediatric patients of 12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg, for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.

The FDA also issued a new Emergency Use Authorization for the use of remdesivir to treat hospitalized pediatric patients under 12 years of age weighing at least 3.5 kg or hospitalized pediatric patients weighing 3.5 kg to less than 40 kg with suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 for whom use of an intravenous agent is clinically appropriate.

