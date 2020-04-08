US Markets
MRK

FDA approves generic to commonly used inhaler as demand surges due to coronavirus

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

The U.S Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved https://reut.rs/2RnpE3h first generic of a commonly used albuterol sulfate-based inhaler, catering to increased demand from COVID-19 patients suffering from breathing difficulties.

April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved first generic of a commonly used albuterol sulfate-based inhaler, catering to increased demand from COVID-19 patients suffering from breathing difficulties.

Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS won the approval to make the generic version of the inhaler, normally used to treat or prevent bronchospasm, a condition that causes difficulty in breathing in patients aged four or above, the FDA said.

The approval comes after the FDA reported a shortage of albuterol inhalers, which have been found to also help those suffering from COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus. The disease has a wide range of symptoms, including fever, coughing and breathing difficulties.

"The FDA recognizes the increased demand for albuterol products during the novel coronavirus pandemic," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn. "We remain deeply committed to facilitating access to medical products to help address critical needs of the American public."

Earlier in March, the FDA issued a revised draft for proposed generic albuterol sulfate metered dose inhalers, including drug products referencing Merck & Co's MRK.N Proventil HFA.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular