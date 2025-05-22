Markets
RHHBY

FDA Approves Genentech's Susvimo For Treatment Of Diabetic Retinopathy

May 22, 2025 — 11:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Susvimo (ranibizumab injection) 100 mg/mL for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR), a potentially blinding condition that affects almost 10 million people in the U.S. and more than 100 million people globally.

It is the first and only FDA-approved continuous delivery treatment shown to maintain vision in people with DR with just one refill every nine months.

Susvimo is now available to U.S. retina specialists and their patients with DR who have previously responded to at least two anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) injections.

Genentech noted that Susvimo provides continuous delivery of a customized formulation of ranibizumab via the Port Delivery Platform, while other currently approved treatments may require eye injections as often as once per month. The Port Delivery Platform is a refillable eye implant surgically inserted into the eye during a one-time, outpatient procedure, which introduces medicine directly into the eye, addressing certain retinal conditions that can cause vision loss.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RHHBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.