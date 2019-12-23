US Markets

FDA approves first generic of Bristol-Myers, Pfizer's blood thinner Eliquis

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has approved the first generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc's blood thinner Eliquis.

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has approved the first generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N and Pfizer Inc's PFE.N blood thinner Eliquis.

The approval was granted to Micro Labs Ltd and Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, the agency said. (https://reut.rs/2PRJPpE)

Sales of Eliquis, which Bristol-Myers co-developed with Pfizer, rose 22% to $1.93 billion and made up about 30% of the Bristol-Myers' total revenues in the latest reported quarter.

Eliquis is an approved treatment to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with irregular heartbeat or atrial fibrillation.

The drug is also used to prevent blood clots in veins located deep in the body and in lungs.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular