FDA Approves First And Only ADC And PD-1 Inhibitor Regimen For Certain Patients With Bladder Cancer

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) announced that the FDA has approved KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, each in combination with Padcev, as perioperative treatment for adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy.

Muscle-invasive bladder cancer is a serious condition in which the tumor penetrates the bladder muscle wall, often requiring radical cystectomy. Nearly half of patients experience recurrence even after surgery, and many are unable to receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy, leaving a significant unmet need.

Merck's blockbuster cancer drug KEYTRUDA, which contains the active ingredient pembrolizumab, is administered intravenously, while KEYTRUDA QLEX, which is a fixed-dose combination of pembrolizumab plus berahyaluronidase alfa, is administered as a subcutaneous injection. KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX are PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors.

KEYTRUDA QLEX was approved as recently as September of this year. Padcev, co-developed by Astellas and Seattle Genetics, now a part of Pfizer, is an antibody-drug conjugate approved for the treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer and urothelial cancer.

The FDA approval was supported by results from a phase 3 trial, which tested Keytruda, alone or together with Padcev, given around the time of surgery (perioperative), in people with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who are cisplatin-ineligible or who decline cisplatin, dubbed KEYNOTE-905.

After a median follow-up of 25.6 months, perioperative KEYTRUDA plus Padcev reduced the risk of event-free survival events by 60% compared to surgery alone. The regimen also demonstrated a 50% improvement in overall survival and achieved a pathologic complete response rate of 57.1% versus 8.6% with surgery alone.

Safety data indicated that adverse reactions were observed in at least 20% of patients during treatment. Serious immune-mediated adverse events such as pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies, and nephritis were also observed, consistent with the known safety profile of PD-1 inhibitors.

"This approval represents the first PD-1 inhibitor plus ADC regimen for this patient population and may be practice-changing for patients who previously had only surgery as an option," said Dr. Matthew Galsky, study investigator at Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center.

KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX will be available in the U.S. for eligible bladder cancer patients following this approval.

The approval represents the first and only antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and PD-1 inhibitor regimen for this patient population and a potential new standard of care.

In the third quarter of 2025, KEYTRUDA generated $8.1 billion in sales, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase.

MRK has traded in the range of $73.31 to $105.07 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at $97.76, up 2.94%.

