FDA approves expanded emergency use of remdesivir in moderate COVID-19 patients
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gilead Inc GILD.O said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized expanded emergency use for its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir.
The drug can now be used to treat all hospitalized patients with COVID-19, in addition to patients with a severe form of the illness. (https://reut.rs/31DfMIk)
(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryGILD
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax, ADMA Biologics, Smith & Wesson, Cancer Genetics
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Starbucks, Salesforce.com, Viveve Medical
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio Inc, Express Inc, Anaplan Inc, XpresSpa Group
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Spotify Technology