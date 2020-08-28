FDA approves expanded emergency use of remdesivir in moderate COVID-19 patients

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Gilead Inc GILD.O said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized expanded emergency use for its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir.

The drug can now be used to treat all hospitalized patients with COVID-19, in addition to patients with a severe form of the illness. (https://reut.rs/31DfMIk)

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

