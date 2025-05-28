FDA Approves Eton Pharma's KHINDIVI For Pediatric Adrenocortical Insufficiency

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a New Drug Application (NDA) for KHINDIVI (hydrocortisone) Oral Solution. The drug is intended as a replacement therapy for pediatric patients aged five years and older with adrenocortical insufficiency.

KHINDIVI is the only FDA-approved oral solution formulation of hydrocortisone. It comes in a 1mg/ml strength designed to eliminate the need to split or crush tablets, and to offer simple and accurate dosing specifically tailored to each patient's needs. It does not require refrigeration, mixing, or shaking - it is a ready-to-use oral liquid solution, the company said in a statement.

Adrenocortical insufficiency is a rare, but serious condition in which the adrenal glands do not produce sufficient cortisol. Eton estimates that there are more than 5,000 adrenal insufficiency patients in the U.S. between the ages of 5 and 17, and expects peak sales of KHINDIVI, combined with ALKINDI SPRINKLE, will exceed $50 million per year.

The company noted that KHINDIVI will be available in the coming days in the United States exclusively through Anovo, a specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving patients with rare and chronic conditions. Anovo will administer the Eton Cares Program in partnership with Eton Pharmaceuticals. The program provides prescription fulfillment, insurance benefits investigation, educational support, financial assistance for qualified patients, and other services designed to help patients access treatment. Eton Cares will offer co-pay assistance to allow for $0 co-pays for qualifying patients.

The company said KHINDIVI is not approved for increased dosing during periods of stress or acute events. Use a different hydrocortisone-containing drug product for stress dosing.

