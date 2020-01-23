FDA approves Epizyme's treatment for rare tissue cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Epizyme Inc's treatment for a rare, slow growing type of cancer that affects soft tissue in patients aged 16 years and above, the the drug developer said on Thursday.
