FDA Approves Endo's Qwo To Treat Cellulite

(RTTNews) - Endo International plc (ENDP) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Qwo for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women. QWO is the first FDA-approved injectable treatment for cellulite.

QWO is expected to be available throughout the United States at aesthetic healthcare practitioner's offices starting in Spring 2021.

Side effects of QWO included injection site bruising, pain, areas of hardness and itching in the treatment area.

While cellulite is known to be a multifactorial condition, a primary contributing factor is the fibrous connective tissue, called the "fibrous septae," which connect the skin perpendicularly to the fascia below. These fibrous septae tether the skin, drawing it downward and leading to a mattress-like appearance, commonly referred to as "dimpling".

