Markets
LLY

FDA Approves Eli Lilly's Trulicity to Reduce Cardiovascular Events in Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Contributor
Brian Orelli The Motley Fool
Published

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) Trulicity to include its use for the reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with type 2 diabetes who have established cardiovascular disease or multiple risk factors for developing cardiovascular issues.

The drug has been approved to treat patients with type 2 diabetes since 2014, but this label expansion makes Trulicity the first drug for type 2 diabetes approved for both preventing or managing risk factors and for reducing the risk of another event occurring.

The approval was based on the REWIND (Researching cardiovascular Events with a Weekly INcretin in Diabetes) study, which followed patients treated with Trulicity for a median of 5.4 years. The drug reduced the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes by 12%. The pharmaceutical company showed Trulicity worked equally well in patients with established cardiovascular disease as it did in patients who only had cardiovascular risk factors: a 13% reduction in events for both groups.

Hands using a glucose monitor

Image source: Getty Images.

Trulicity is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, and has become the most-prescribed drug in its class, in large part because it only has to be injected once a week. But Eli Lilly's investors need to be looking in the over their shoulders at Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), which gained FDA approval of an oral GLP-1 drug, Rybelsus, last year.

Rybelsus has some data on its label showing the drug might reduce cardiovascular events, but the patients in its studies were only followed for two years. Novo Nordisk sells the same active ingredient in Rybelsus as Ozempic, which needs to be injected, but it remains to be seen whether doctors will extrapolate the more robust cardiovascular events data from Ozempic to Rybelsus.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Eli Lilly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Brian Orelli has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY NVO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular