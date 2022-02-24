FDA approves Eli Lilly's diabetes drug for expanded use in cardiac patients

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Eli Lilly LLY.N and its partner Boehringer Ingelheim's drug, Jardiance, for expanded use in reducing the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults, the regulator said on Thursday.

The drug was originally approved in 2014 as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.