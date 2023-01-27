US Markets
FDA approves Eli Lilly's blood cancer drug

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

January 27, 2023 — 02:19 pm EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Friday the U.S. health regulator approved its drug for the treatment of a rare form of blood cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration gave accelerated approval to Jaypirca for the treatment of adults mantle cell lymphoma after at least two lines of therapy.

