FDA approves Eli Lilly's blood cancer drug

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Friday the U.S. health regulator approved its drug for the treatment of a rare form of blood cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration gave accelerated approval to Jaypirca for the treatment of adults mantle cell lymphoma after at least two lines of therapy.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

