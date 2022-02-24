FDA approves Eli Lilly drug to cut death, hospitalization risk in all heart patients

Adds approval details, drug background

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Eli Lilly LLY.N and partner Boehringer Ingelheim's drug, Jardiance, for expanded use in reducing the risk of death and hospitalization for all patients with heart failure.

The drug was approved last year for some adults living with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, which happens when the muscle of the left ventricle is not pumping as well as normal.

"While Jardiance may not be effective in all patients with heart failure, this approval is a significant step forward for patients and our understanding of heart failure," said Norman Stockbridge, director of the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The drug was originally approved in 2014 as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.