FDA Approves Daré Bioscience's Xaciato For Bacterial Vaginosis

(RTTNews) - The FDA has approved Daré Bioscience Inc.s (DARE) Xaciato for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in females 12 years of age and older.

Xaciato, formerly known as DARE-BV1, is a viscous gel, which contains the antibiotic Clindamycin at a concentration of 2%, for a one-time vaginal administration with the help of a single-dose user-filled disposable applicator.

Bacterial vaginosis is not a sexually transmitted infection, but rather an overgrowth of bacteria naturally found in the vagina, which upsets the balance of the natural vaginal microbiome and leads to not only distressing symptoms of odor and discharge, but also increases a woman's risk of preterm birth, infertility, and infections, said David Friend, Daré's Chief Scientific Officer.

Xaciato marks the first FDA-approved product in Daré's portfolio. The drug is expected to be launched in the U.S. in 2022. Meanwhile, partnering talks are ongoing to enable a successful U.S. market launch.

Bacterial vaginosis is said to affect roughly 21 million women in the U. S. Antibiotics are the mainstay of therapy and the clinical cure rates of the current approved medicines say, Lupin Pharma's Solosec, Perrigo Co.'s Clindesse, and Exeltis' Nuvessa, are in the range of only 37% to 68%. But Xaciato demonstrated a cure rate of 70% to 80% in clinical trials.

DARE closed Tuesday's trading at $2.12, up 10.52%. In after-hours, the stock gained another 37% and was at $2.92.

