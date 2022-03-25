FDA Approves Cutera's AviClear For Treatment Of Mild, Moderate, And Severe Acne

(RTTNews) - Cutera Inc.'s (CUTR) AviClear has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne.

AviClear is expected to be made available to physicians throughout the United States over the course of 2022.

AviClear is a laser treatment that offers a safe, prescription-free solution for acne.1 In addition to reducing existing acne, clinical trials show that future breakout episodes are shorter, less intense, and more infrequent following the AviClear procedure.

