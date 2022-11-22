FDA approves CSL's gene therapy for hemophilia

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Tuesday approved Australian drugmaker CSL Ltd CSL.AX and partner Uniqure NV's QURE.O gene therapy for hemophilia B, potentially offering a long-term solution for patients with the blood clotting disorder.

The approval from the Food and Drug Administration makes the treatment, which will be branded Hemgenix, the first gene therapy for the rare inherited disorder that is usually treated by regular injections of clotting protein factor IX.

