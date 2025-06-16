Markets

FDA Approves CSL's ANDEMBRY, First Factor XIIa-Targeting HAE Prophylactic For Patients 12+

June 16, 2025 — 08:52 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - CSL (CSLLY, CSL.AX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved ANDEMBRY (garadacimab-gxii), the only treatment targeting factor XIIa for prophylactic use to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

By targeting factor XIIa, a plasma protein that plays a key role in attacks of swelling in people with HAE, ANDEMBRY inhibits the top of the HAE cascade to prevent HAE attacks.

ANDEMBRY, the only treatment to offer once-monthly dosing from the start for all patients, is a subcutaneous self-injection delivered in 15 seconds or less via an autoinjector with a citrate-free formula.

HAE is a rare, chronic, and potentially life-threatening genetic disorder characterized by recurrent and unpredictable attacks of angioedema.

CSL Behring said it will launch ANDEMBRY commercially immediately, with availability before the end of June.

ANDEMBRY was recently approved in Australia, the United Kingdon (UK), the European Union (EU), Japan, Switzerland, and United Arab Emirates.

