Markets
CNSP

FDA Approves CNS Pharma's IND Application For Brain Cancer Drug Candidate Berubicin

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) said Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the Investigational New Drug or IND application for the company's lead product candidate, Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme or GBM.

Glioblastoma multiforme is an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

The company said it will initiate its phase 2 trial during the first quarter of 2021 to investigate the efficacy of Berubicin in adults with Glioblastoma Multiforme who have failed first-line therapy.

Following correspondence between the company and the FDA, the company has modified the previously disclosed trial design, including designating overall survival as the primary endpoint of the study, CNS Pharma said.

Overall survival is a rigorous endpoint that the FDA has recognized as a basis for approval of oncology drugs when a statistically significant improvement can be shown relative to a randomized control arm.

In Thursday pre-market trade, CNSP was trading at $2.84, up $0.66 or 30.28 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNSP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular