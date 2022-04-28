FDA approves Bristol Myers' heart disease drug

Adds details and background

April 28 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.N said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its oral drug, Mavacamten, for the treatment of a heart condition, making it the first cardiac myosin inhibitor to be permitted for use in the country.

The drugmaker said on Thursday Mavacamten will be used in the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

The company said the drug comes with a boxed warning for the risk of heart failure. Mavacamten reduces left ventricular ejection fraction and can cause heart failure due to systolic dysfunction.

A boxed warning on the label is FDA's strictest warning and calls attention to serious or life-threatening risks of a drug.

At the 30th week, 37% of the patients taking Mavacamten achieved the composite primary endpoint, while those receiving the drug had greater improvement compared with the placebo group across all secondary endpoints.

The EXPLORER-HCM Phase 3 trial was a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel group trial that enrolled a total of 251 adult patients with symptomatic (NYHA class II or III), obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, Bristol-Myers said in a statement.

Bristol Myers acquired the drug through its $13 billion buyout of MyoKardia in 2020.

About 1 in every 500 people in the United States suffer from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, according to the American Heart Association, with a large portion having obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

