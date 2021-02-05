US Markets
FDA approves Bristol-Myers' gene therapy for white blood cell cancer

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Bristol-Myers Squibb's cell-based gene therapy, Breyanzi, to treat adult patients with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma who have not responded to, or have relapsed after, at least two other types of systemic treatment.

The FDA granted approval of Breyanzi for the treatment of the cancer that starts in white blood cells to Bristol-Myers Squibb's unit Juno Therapeutics Inc.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

