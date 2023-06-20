News & Insights

FDA Approves Boehringer Ingelheim' Jardiance And Synjardy To Treat Pediatric Type 2 Diabetes

June 20, 2023 — 10:34 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jardiance (empagliflozin) and Synjardy (empagliflozin and metformin hydrochloride) as additions to diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control in children 10 years and older with type 2 diabetes. The FDA granted approvals of Jardiance and Synjardy to Boehringer Ingelheim.

The FDA said that the approvals provide a new class of medicines taken by mouth to treat pediatric type 2 diabetes. Metformin, the only other oral therapy available for the treatment of children with type 2 diabetes, was first approved for pediatric use in 2000.

Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of diabetes, is a chronic and progressive condition in which the body does not make or use insulin normally, leading to high levels of glucose (sugar) in the blood.

