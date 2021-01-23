Markets

FDA Approves Aurinia Pharma's Lupkynis - Second Lupus Nephritis Drug In A Month

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The FDA has approved Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (AUPH) LUPKYNIS in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy regimen to treat adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

LUPKYNIS, generically known as voclosporin, becomes the second FDA-approved therapy for lupus nephritis, with the first being GlaxoSmithKline plc's (GSK) BENLYSTA, which was approved as recently as last month.

Aurinia's LUPKYNIS is administered orally while BENLYSTA is administered intravenously (IV) or subcutaneously.

The global peak sales of LUPKYNIS are estimated to be in excess of $1 billion, according to the company.

Lupus nephritis is an inflammation of the kidney caused by Systemic Lupus Erythematosus - resulting in irreversible kidney damage and increasing the risk of kidney failure, cardiac events, and death. It is estimated that lupus nephritis affects about 200,000 people in the U.S.

AUPH closed Friday's trading at $14.86, down 2.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AUPH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular