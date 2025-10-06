BioTech
FDA Approves Arcutis's Roflumilast Cream 0.05% For Paediatric Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its supplemental New Drug Application for ZORYVE cream, chemically known as roflumilast 0.05%, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in children.

For Acrutis, the latest approval of ZORYVE cream 0.05% represents the sixth FDA approval for the ZORYVE portfolio in three years. Arcutis intends to make ZORYVE cream 0.05% widely available as a new treatment option by the end of October 2025.

The FDA's acceptance of the supplemental New Drug Application was supported by positive results from the pivotal INTEGUMENT-PED Phase 3 trial for 4 weeks, the INTEGUMENT-OLE long-term extension study up to 52 weeks, as well as a Phase 1 pharmacokinetic study.

ZORYVE or roflumilast cream 0.05% is a once-daily, next-generation phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor for the topical treatment of mild to moderate Atopic dermatitis in children 2 to 5 years.

Arcutis estimates approximately 1.8 million children between the ages of 2 and 5 living with Atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, genetically linked inflammatory skin condition characterized by recurring flare-ups. It typically appears as a red, intensely itchy rash that can affect any area of the body, with its appearance and location differing in infants, children, and adults.

INTEGUMENT-PED(INterventional Trial EvaluatinG roflUMilast cream for the treatmENt of aTopic dermatitis) is a pediatric pivotal vehicle-controlled Phase 3 trial that enrolled 652 children from 2 to 5 years of age, with an atopic dermatitis Body Surface Area ranging from 3% to 82% and a mean Body Surface Area of 22%. A total of 658 children and adults from INTEGUMENT-1 and -2 and 562 children from INTEGUMENT-PED enrolled in the INTEGUMENT-OLE study.

In the INTEGUMENT-PED trial of Week 4,25.4% of children treated with ZORYVE cream 0.05% achieved a validated Investigator Global Assessment - Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD) score of 'Clear' or 'Almost Clear', plus a 2-grade improvement from baseline, compared to 10.7% of children treated with vehicle without active medication.

The study has also been reported to have met all pre-determined secondary endpoints, with significant improvements seen across all time points, including vIGA-AD success and vIGA-AD of 'Clear' and 'Almost Clear' at Week 1.

The firm also reported that over a third of the children who had a baseline Worst Itch Numeric Scale (WI-NRS) score greater than or equal to 4 achieved a four-point reduction in WI-NRS at Week 4, compared to 18.0% for vehicle-treated children who were treated with the cream base without active medication.

INTEGUMENT-OLE, ZORYVE treatment continued for up to 56 weeks showed continuing efficacy maintained over time, with 71.9% of participants who rolled over from the ZORYVE cream 0.05% treatment arm in the INTEGUMENT-PED trial achieving 75% improvement from baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index after 56 weeks of treatment.

Arcutis existing product line includes ZORYVE (roflumilast) topical foam, 0.3%, Topical Roflumilast Cream (ARQ-151) for Atopic Dermatitis 0.15% and Plaque Psoriasis 0.3%.In Addition, Arcutis has multiple clinical programs for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions, including scalp and body psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata.

On the Nasdaq, ARQT shares are trading 1.15% up at $20.15.

