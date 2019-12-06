US Markets

FDA approves Amgen's biosimilar to J&J's rheumatoid arthritis drug

Trisha Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Robert Galbraith / Reuters

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Amgen Inc's biosimilar copy of Johnson & Johnson's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Remicade, according to the regulator's website.

The biosimilar, Avsola, has the same chemical components, dosage form and strength as Remicade and would treat a range of autoimmune disorders.

