FDA approves Aimmune's peanut allergy drug

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Aimmune Therapeutics Inc's drug to reduce, and potentially eliminate, allergic reactions to peanuts in children aged 4 to 17. The treatment, called AR101 and to be sold under the brand name Palforzia, was designed to gradually reduce sensitivity to peanuts by exposing patients to a highly refined version of peanut flour over the course of several months. The drug comes with a boxed warning, FDA's harshest type of warning. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Shinjini Ganguli) ((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;)) Keywords: AIMMUNE FDA/ALLERGY (URGENT)

