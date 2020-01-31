BioTech

FDA approves Aimmune's peanut allergy drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Aimmune Therapeutics Inc's drug to reduce, and potentially eliminate, allergic reactions to peanuts in children aged 4 to 17.

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Aimmune Therapeutics Inc's drug to reduce, and potentially eliminate, allergic reactions to peanuts in children aged 4 to 17. The treatment, called AR101 and to be sold under the brand name Palforzia, was designed to gradually reduce sensitivity to peanuts by exposing patients to a highly refined version of peanut flour over the course of several months. The drug comes with a boxed warning, FDA's harshest type of warning. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Shinjini Ganguli) ((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;)) Keywords: AIMMUNE FDA/ALLERGY (URGENT)

