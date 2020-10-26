Markets
ABMD

FDA Approves Abiomed's Cardiopulmonary Support Technology

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) said Monday that the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System, an all-in-one compact cardiopulmonary bypass system.

The company plans to have a controlled launch of the Breethe system at hospitals in the United States, with full U.S. commercial availability expected in calendar year 2021.

Abiomed said that its Breethe technology is a cardiopulmonary bypass system that is designed for mobility. The components of the system are designed to reduce the overall equipment footprint, support patient ambulation, and provide an intuitive interface for health care providers to setup and manage.

The ECMO system provides cardiopulmonary bypass support for patients whose lungs can no longer provide sufficient end organ oxygenation. The approval is to pump, oxygenate, and remove carbon dioxide from blood during cardiopulmonary bypass for up to six hours.

The system can help provide oxygenation to patients suffering from cardiogenic shock or respiratory failure such as ARDS, H1N1, SARS, or COVID-19.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABMD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular