FDA approves Abbvie's treatment to control menstrual bleeding

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Abbvie Inc's oral treatment for managing heavy menstrual bleeding associated with fibroids in premenopausal women.

Fibroids are benign muscle tumors of the uterus that can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pain, bowel or bladder problems and infertility.

