FDA Approves Abbott's NexGen Gallant ICD, CRT-D Devices - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved the company's next-generation Gallant implantable cardioverter defibrillator or ICD and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator or CRT-D devices.

The company noted that the devices bring new benefits to patients with heart rhythm disorders, including a patient-preferred design without compromising battery longevity and MRI compatibility.

In addition, the new devices offer Bluetooth technology and a new patient smartphone app for improved remote monitoring, allowing for increased patient/physician engagement and streamlined communications.

The Gallant system received CE Mark for use across Europe earlier this year.

