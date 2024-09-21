FDA Approval Propels ZVRA To 52-week High, ADMA, CPRX, TVTX Also Reach New Peaks

(RTTNews) - Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (ZVRA) made headlines yesterday with a landmark FDA approval for its innovative drug, MIPLYFFA, in the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C. The regulatory development not only offers new hope for patients with this ultra-rare and progressive neurodegenerative disease but has also propelled Zevra shares to a new 52-week high.

In addition to ZVRA, a couple of stocks we featured on our site also touched new 52-week highs yesterday.

*Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on Sep.20, 2024.

