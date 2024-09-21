News & Insights

FDA Approval Propels ZVRA To 52-week High, ADMA, CPRX, TVTX Also Reach New Peaks

September 21, 2024 — 04:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (ZVRA) made headlines yesterday with a landmark FDA approval for its innovative drug, MIPLYFFA, in the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease type C. The regulatory development not only offers new hope for patients with this ultra-rare and progressive neurodegenerative disease but has also propelled Zevra shares to a new 52-week high.

In addition to ZVRA, a couple of stocks we featured on our site also touched new 52-week highs yesterday.

*Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on Sep.20, 2024.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Zevra Therapeutics Inc. (ZVRA)

Aug.26, 2024

$7.21

$8.81

$8.06

22%

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

June 3, 2022

$12.66

$88.17

$86.61

596%

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI)

Sep.4, 2024

$3.21

$4.57

$4.40

42%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Feb.13, 2024

$13.32

$21.67

$20.79

62%

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

Feb.15, 2024

$5.36

$20.16

$19.98

276%

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)

Oct.9, 2023

$6.38

$13.23

$13.09

107%

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG)

Feb.7, 2023

$12.38

$36.33

$35.68

193%

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX)

Aug.14, 2024

$8.91

$15.26

$15.21

71%

