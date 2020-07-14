FDA Aims to Fast-Track Coronavirus Vaccine: 3 Stocks in Focus

On Jul 13, Pfizer, Inc PFE and BioNTech, Inc. BNTX received fast track designation from the FDA, thus raising hopes of a vaccine yet again. This saw shares of biotech and pharmaceutical companies rallying. Although the FDA is yet to approve a drug or treatment for COVID-19, drugmakers across the world are ramping up R&D to develop a vaccine.

Vaccine seems to be the only hope now to counter the pandemic given that millions of new cases of coronavirus are being reported every day. With economies now reopening, the whole world is pinning hopes on biotech and pharmaceutical companies for a vaccine that can get rid of the deadly virus at the earliest.

Vaccine Hopes Escalate

On Jul 13, two coronavirus vaccine candidates, Pfizer and BioNTech’s BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, received fast track status from the FDA. Fast track is a process designed to facilitate the development, and expedite the review, of new drugs and vaccines that are intended to treat or prevent serious conditions that have the potential to address an unmet medical need.

The two candidates are the two most advanced of the four vaccines being developed by the companies. These two vaccines are currently being evaluated in phase 1/2 clinical studies in the United States and Germany.

The news once renewed hopes of a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 and sent shares of biotech and pharmaceutical companies rallying on Monday. Shares of Pfizer jumped 4.1%, while BioNTech soared 10.6% on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. MRNA, Sanofi SNY and Gilead Sciences Limited gained 14.7%, 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Full Focus on Vaccine Development

A vaccine seems to be the only way to eradicate the deadly coronavirus which has so far claimed more 130,000 lives in the United States. Many big pharmaceutical players have also collaborated to expedite research and development for a vaccine.

While expectations are that developing a vaccine could take as long as 12 to 18 months, many pharmaceutical companies have decided to delay initiation of most of their new clinical studies and stop enrollment in ongoing studies to reduce the burden on the healthcare system and allow doctors and healthcare facilities to focus on efforts to combat COVID-19.

Stocks to Watch

As drugmakers continue to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccine, expectations of a vaccine by the end of this year are once soaring among millions. We focus on three stocks that have been leading the vaccine race and are poised to benefit in the future.

Eli Lilly and Company LLY in June became the first drugmaker to start human trial of the antibody treatment to fight coronavirus. The company said that its early stage of the trial will assess the safety and tolerability in patients infected and hospitalized with COVID-19 and the results will be out soon.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.9%. Its shares have surged 0.1% in the past three months. Eli Lilly has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Moderna, Inc., which has developed a vaccine candidate mRNA-1273, is in its phase 2 clinical trials. The mRNA is a molecule that genetically encodes a set of instructions, based on which cells make proteins and send them to various parts of the body. Its shares have rallied 118.2% in the past three months. Moderna has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD in May received an emergency-use authorization from the FDA based on preliminary results from two clinical trials: one conducted by the NIAID and the other by Gilead. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 1.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.2% over the past 60 days. Gilead has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.