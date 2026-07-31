FDA Advisory Panel Backs Replimune's RP1, Bringing The Melanoma Therapy One Step Closer To Approval

(RTTNews) - Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) has secured a favourable FDA advisory committee vote for its lead therapy RP1 in advanced melanoma, with a final FDA decision expected by August 2, 2026.

RP1 in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) is proposed for the treatment of advanced melanoma.

Yesterday, (July 30, 2026), the FDA's Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC), which reviewed the Biologics License Application (BLA) resubmission for RP1, discussed two key topics (1) whether the single-arm IGNYTE study was sufficient to reliably assess the expected response rate and how long those responses lasted in the proposed patient population; and (2) whether the response rate and duration of response seen in the study were clinically meaningful and demonstrated that RP1 has systemic antitumor activity.

IGNYTE is a single-arm phase I/II trial that evaluated RP1 in combination with Opdivo in patients with melanoma who had previously not responded to anti-PD-1 therapy.

The panel members were asked to vote on the question: "Are the efficacy results from IGNYTE evaluable and clinically meaningful?". The members voted 10 to 3 in favour of RP1's efficacy results being clinically meaningful.

The FDA usually follows the recommendations of its panels, although it is not mandatory to do so.

If approved, RP1 would become Replimune's first marketed therapy, representing a significant advance in the treatment of advanced melanoma and validating its proprietary RPx platform.

REPL has traded between $1.50 and $12.50 over the past year. the stock closed Thursday's trading at $5.41. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $11.52, up 112.21%.

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